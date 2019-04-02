‘Justice has been served’: Man found guilty of murdering New York City jogger Karina Vetrano

The man accused of killing jogger Karina Vetrano was found guilty on all charges Thursday night.

Chanel Lewis, 21, was convicted of murder and sexual abuse and faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Sentencing has been scheduled for April 17.

“Jubilation. Justice has been served,” the victim’s father, Phil Vetrano, said as he exited the courtroom while holding hands with his wife. “He just got a death sentence, he’s going to die in jail. We can’t be any more pleased, and now we move on.”

Both sides delivered closing arguments Monday, with the jury getting the case for deliberations that afternoon. A verdict was rendered a few hours later.

Lewis’ defense team was disappointed with the verdict.

