Pelosi: ‘What’s the Point?’ of Interior Enforcement on Immigration (VIDEO)

While discussing immigration at a town hall on Monday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) asked her audience, “what’s the point?” of enforcing immigration with the United States’ bounds.

“When I saw the president was going to have these raids, it’s so appalling, it’s outside the realm of civilized human behavior, just kicking down doors and splitting up families in addition to the injustices that are happening at the border,” she said. “We have legislation to go forward to address those needs. But in terms of interior enforcement, what’s the point?”

Pelosi went on to say that she would not pursue the question further, as this was not a "political event."