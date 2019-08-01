79-year-old Ohio woman sentenced to jail for feeding stray cats

The streets of Garfield Heights, Ohio, will soon be safe again, after 79-year-old resident Nancy Segula reports for her 10-day sentence in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

“It began in 2017 with me feeding stray kitties,” Segula explained to WJW-TV, “I used to have a neighbor that had a couple cats and he moved away, and when he moved away he left the cats. I would always feed them and take care of them because I was worried about them, and I’m a cat lover.

“And then, once my neighbors around here started being unhappy about it, they called the animal warden,” she said.

Segula told Cleveland.com, “There’s been about six to eight adult cats and now there’s kittens coming over, too. I miss my own kitties, they passed away, my husband passed away. I’m lonely. So the cats and kitties outside help me.”

Over the past two years, Segula has received four citations for violating a Garfield Heights city ordinance that prohibits feeding stray dogs and cats. The elderly resident’s last violation landed her in front of Magistrate Jeffrey Short last week, who ordered Segula to spend time behind bars for her criminal activity. – READ MORE