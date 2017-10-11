Is The Media Matters Chief Slurping From A Slush Fund?

Media Matters chief David Brock has personally watched over and benefited from a scheme to hide donor identities that allowed progressives to funnel untraceable millions to initiatives against conservative and GOP causes around the nation, a complaint filed Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission charges.

Andrew Kerr details in the complaint obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation how Brock has allegedly overseen a sleight of hand operation to obscure who is donating money to a super PAC in which he has a vested personal interest.

Kerr is a former employee of a major American technology firm. He has spent the last year parsing through and collating data on American Bridge’s nonprofit and political arms.

The complaint centers on a cost-sharing arrangement between American Bridge21st Century Foundation, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, and a super PAC sharing its name, American Bridge 21st Century.

Kerr claims that the nonprofit has overpaid the super PAC for work done on behalf of the foundation — an action that the complaint alleges may violate FEC regulations and federal laws governing fraud and contribution reporting requirements. In other words, the complainant is alleging the foundation is apparently transferring donations to the political action committee in the form of compensation for work done through shared employees. – READ MORE