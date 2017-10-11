True Pundit

Iran implies they’ll attack U.S. bases if Trump imposes sanctions

Iran says that it will treat U.S. military members as if they were ISIS, and threatened U.S. military bases within reach of their missile capabilities in response to the possibility that President Donald Trump might take steps to heighten sanctions against the country.

“If they do, Iran’s reaction would be firm, decisive and crushing and the United States should bear all its consequences,” he continued.

A commander of the IRGC responded, saying, “If the news is correct about the stupidity of the American government in considering the Revolutionary Guards a terrorist group, then the Revolutionary Guards will consider the American army to be like Islamic State all around the world.” – READ MORE