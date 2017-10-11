Rohrabacher, Rand Paul Met To Discuss Assange Giving Up WikiLeaks Source To US Government

Republican California Rep. Dana Rohrabacher met with Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul last Thursday and discussed leveraging Paul’s close relationship with President Donald Trump to let the president know that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is willing to divulge information about the source of leaked emails.

Rep. Rohrabacher told The Daily Caller about the meeting during a phone interview Tuesday.

“Rand Paul says the president calls him every now and then. I wanted to make sure that when [Trump] calls him that [Paul] knew enough about the Julian Assange offer that I found something of value for the president to look at,” Rohrabacher told TheDC.

He added that Paul was “very open to the idea of mentioning it to the president next time the president called him.” – READ MORE