GOP says Booker may face ethics review

The Senate’s top two Republican lawmakers say Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) might be subject to an official review by the Senate Ethics Committee for releasing documents labeled “committee confidential” related to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s past work at the White House.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told Hugh Hewitt on Friday that Booker’s decision — which the Democratic senator acknowledged violated the Senate rules — was “unusual” and that he wouldn’t be surprised if it was reviewed by the Senate Ethics Committee.

“Let me just say this. When you break the Senate rules, it’s something the Ethics Committee could take a look at. And that would be up to them to decide. But it’s routinely looked at the Ethics Committee,” McConnell said.

Pressed if he thought the committee should look into Booker “expeditiously,” McConnell demurred.

“I don’t order, the majority leader doesn’t order the Ethics Committee to take matters up. They do it on their own initiative. … But they have an obligation to look into violations of the Senate rules, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they did,” McConnell said. – READ MORE

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) accused a Wall Street Journal reporter on Thursday of “violating the Constitution” by asking him a question related to the debacle that he created by lying during Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing.

Booker, in a political stunt, had claimed that he was breaking Senate rules by releasing “confidential” Kavanaugh emails. However, Booker’s claim was quickly debunked by multiple officials who said that records officials cleared Booker to release the emails after he made a request to do so.

Democrats knew full well that the documents that Booker and Hirono released this morning were no longer confidential, according to D+R lawmakers and aides. I asked @CoryBooker if his remarks in committee were a stunt. He told me I violating the constitution by being in his way. — Byron Tau (@ByronTau) September 6, 2018

After Booker was caught lying about the whole ordeal, WSJ reporter Byron Tau asked Booker if his debunked claims were a political stunt. – READ MORE