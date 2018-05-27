True Pundit

Politics

Over 200 gravestones spray-painted with swastikas ahead of Memorial Day

Posted on by
Share:

More than 200 headstones were spray-painted with Nazi swastikas overnight on Friday at a cemetery in Illinois, KMOV reports.

The vandalism occurred heading into Memorial Day weekend at a Glen Carbon, Ill., cemetery which houses the graves of more than 1,300 veterans, officials said.

“We haven’t seen anything of this magnitude in the 30 years that I’ve been here,” said Mark Johnson, the grounds superintendent of Sunset Hill Cemetery.

Police are investigating the vandalism, but have not identified a suspect or motive. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Over 200 gravestones spray-painted with swastikas ahead of Memorial Day
Over 200 gravestones spray-painted with swastikas ahead of Memorial Day

More than 200 headstones were spray-painted with Nazi swastikas overnight on Friday at a cemetery in Illinois, KMOV

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: