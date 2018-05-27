Over 200 gravestones spray-painted with swastikas ahead of Memorial Day

More than 200 headstones were spray-painted with Nazi swastikas overnight on Friday at a cemetery in Illinois, KMOV reports.

The vandalism occurred heading into Memorial Day weekend at a Glen Carbon, Ill., cemetery which houses the graves of more than 1,300 veterans, officials said.

Hundred headstones were painted with swastikas at a Sunset Hill Memorial Estates Cemetery in Glen Carbon https://t.co/9BegwFUU3Z — Laurie Skrivan (@LaurieSkrivan) May 26, 2018

“We haven’t seen anything of this magnitude in the 30 years that I’ve been here,” said Mark Johnson, the grounds superintendent of Sunset Hill Cemetery.

Police are investigating the vandalism, but have not identified a suspect or motive. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1