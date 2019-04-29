Iraq War vet recounts chasing after California synagogue gunman: ‘I scared the hell out of him’

The Iraq War veteran who fearlessly rushed the Southern California synagogue shootersaid he acted on instinct when he heard gunshots ring out during services on Saturday morning.

Oscar Stewart, 51, spoke to reporters on Sunday about his courageous actions at Chabad of Poway, where he confronted the suspect accused of killing one worshipper and injuring three others.

“I heard gunshots,” Stewart said. “And everybody got up and started trying to get out the back door, so I – for whatever reason – I didn’t do that. I ran the other way. I ran towards the gunshots.”

When he reached the lobby of the synagogue, he saw the suspect – identified by authorities as 19-year-old John T. Earnest.

"I knew I had to be within five feet of this guy so his rifle couldn't get to me," Stewart said. "So, I ran immediately toward him, and I yelled as loud as I could. And he was scared. I scared the hell out of him."