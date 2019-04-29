Brie Larson: ‘We Gotta Move Faster’ To Have More LGBT Superheroes

Speaking in an interview with Variety, actress Brie Larson, aka “Captain Marvel,” expressed her dissatisfaction with the Marvel Comic Universe for its paucity of LGBT superheroes, saying, “We gotta move faster.”

Larson was interviewed by Variety’s Marc Malkin for the first episode of Variety and iHeartMedia’s new film podcast, “The Big Ticket,” when Malkin stated that when he was growing up, he never thought he’d see a LGBTQ superhero. Larson responded, “That breaks my heart to hear that, because there’s no reason. I don’t understand how you could think that a certain type of person isn’t allowed to be a superhero. So to me it’s like, we gotta move faster. But I’m always wanting to move faster with this stuff.”

Larson works assiduously as a social justice warrior; as The Daily Wire has reported, when Larson was touring to promote Captain Marvel, “She insulted sound guys putting microphones on women; she decried white men asking questions during the media tour.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (THR) in February, Larson spoke of her daily gym routine in which she reportedly dead-lifted 225 pounds. – READ MORE