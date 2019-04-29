‘He Was Just So Comforting’: San Diego Rabbi Opens Up About Phone Call With Trump After Horrific Shooting (VIDEO)

Following the horrific shooting at Chabad of Poway synagogue in San Diego, President Donald Trump called to offer his condolences to Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein.

Goldstein was preparing a Passover service when a gunman opened fire, killing one and injuring three others — including Goldstein. The rabbi was shot in the hand which resulted in the loss of one finger, but according to several reports, he continued to help protect children during the shooting in spite of his severe injury.

According to Goldstein, President Trump spoke with him on the phone for 15 minutes, offering his condolences and vocalizing his support for the Jewish community.

In a meeting with reporters, Goldstein expressed his appreciation for the call from Trump, noting that the president offered condolences on behalf of the nation. – READ MORE