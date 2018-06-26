Politics
Stunned NY Times: ‘Numb to Outrage,’ Trump’s GOP Approval Has Grown
Saturday’s New York Times story on President Donald Trump’s popularity reads like a tortured liberal’s lament.
Jeremy Peters is astonished that Trump’s support in the Republican Party has grown, and doesn’t understand the “protective” reaction to the unhinged attacks on him.
The Times reporter also overstated the significance of a tiny drop in reported GOP affiliation in Gallup’s long-running poll while ignoring a significant shift in GOP-leaning tendencies among independents. He also disguised key data masking what appears to be meaningful growth in support for Trump among minorities.
Peters’ headline and opening paragraphs capsulized his clear “we can’t believe this is happening” mindset (HT American Thinker) – READ MORE
