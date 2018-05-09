Iranian President Hassan Rouhani just CONFIRMED that the Iran Deal was a SHAM

Anyone who doesn’t look at Iran through rose-colored glasses knew the Iran Deal was garbage from the get-go. What’s it gonna take for the lefties melting down to realize that?

Well, how about the leader of the Iranian Regime himself?

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) _ Iran's president says if negotiations fail, Islamic Republic will enrich uranium `more than before … in next weeks' — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) May 8, 2018

Bzzzt! Sorry, times up. The answers are 1) Iran has the enrichment capacity to spin up HEU (“more than before?”) as well as the raw materials to do so? Of course they do. https://t.co/QJN6j8Y3YS But we were told it would take months for them to pull together pre-deal capacities. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) May 8, 2018

From the AP: Iran’s president is saying there’s a “short time” to negotiate with the countries remaining in the nuclear deal, warning his country could start enriching uranium more than ever in the coming weeks.

Rouhani spoke live on Iranian state television. He says he will be sending Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to countries remaining in the accord.

He says, “I have ordered Iran’s atomic organization that whenever it is needed, we will start enriching uranium more than before.” He says Iran would start this “in the next weeks.” – READ MORE

