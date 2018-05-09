True Pundit

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani just CONFIRMED that the Iran Deal was a SHAM

Anyone who doesn’t look at Iran through rose-colored glasses knew the Iran Deal was garbage from the get-go. What’s it gonna take for the lefties melting down to realize that?

Well, how about the leader of the Iranian Regime himself?

From the APIran’s president is saying there’s a “short time” to negotiate with the countries remaining in the nuclear deal, warning his country could start enriching uranium more than ever in the coming weeks.

Rouhani spoke live on Iranian state television. He says he will be sending Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to countries remaining in the accord.

He says, “I have ordered Iran’s atomic organization that whenever it is needed, we will start enriching uranium more than before.” He says Iran would start this “in the next weeks.” READ MORE

THERE IT IS! Iranian President Hassan Rouhani just CONFIRMED that the Iran Deal was a SHAM

How do you like THAT?

