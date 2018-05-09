Politics
The NYT goes passive in its headline phrasing about the Eric Schneiderman allegations
The New York Times’ headline about the four women who have accused New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman of “violent abuse” is interestingly passive.
Newspaper of record is said to have used passive voice to avoid crediting a competitor in a headline. pic.twitter.com/LASCoIVQPS
— Josh Greenman (@joshgreenman) May 8, 2018
That is very unusual headline phraseology. Since it’s based off a report from the New York Post, you would expect to read “reportedly” or something of the like. – READ MORE
