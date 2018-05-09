True Pundit

Ultra-Lib Samantha Bee Rushes To Delete Posts on 'Superhero' Schneiderman Saving Us from Trump

Ah, Samantha Bee. Of all of the liberal “Daily Show” alumni blotting the airwaves these days, you’re the only one with the guts and the bravery to call a cancer patient a fascist because you thought his chemo-induced haircut was actually a Nazi-inspired sartorial choice. Not even John Oliver could pull that one off. Well done.

As you may have heard, former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is now a man without an office after a report from the New Yorker’s Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow detailed allegations against Schneiderman, including him being a controlling, abusive, alcoholic drug addict who called his Sri Lankan girlfriend his “brown slave” and slapped another girlfriend so hard it allegedly perforated her eardrum. – READ MORE

Conservative Tribune
