Iranian lawmaker suggests attacking White House, $80 million bounty placed on President Trump’s head

One Iranian lawmaker suggested Sunday that Iran attack the White House in response to the death of Qassem Soleimani, the Islamic country’s terror chief.

“We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil. We have the power, and God willing we will respond in an appropriate time,” MP Abolfazl Abutorabi said, according to Iranian news agency ILNA, the Daily Mail reported.

Lawmakers in Iran chant: “Death to America, Death to Israel.” pic.twitter.com/a1hwcSvDha — Imam of Peace / Pray for Peace… (@Imamofpeace) January 5, 2020

Abutorabi’s comments came during an open session of parliament on Sunday during which Iranian lawmakers gathered to chant “death to America.”

In addition, during televised portions of Soleimani’s funeral, Iranian state TV broadcasters said the state wished to raise money to place an $80 million bounty on President Donald Trump’s head. – READ MORE