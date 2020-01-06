Iran Raises ‘Red Flag’ Over Mosque, Trump Responds in True Commander-in-Chief Fashion

Iran is “tough-talking” again. It’s the same type of rhetoric that landed them in the mess they’re in now.

They’re threatening to attack American assets overseas and they’ve also raised the “Red Flag of Doom.”

As reported by the DailyMail, according to local reports, this is the first time in recorded history that they have raised the “Red Flag of Doom” and that’s supposed to scare us, apparently.

The bad news for them is that President Trump heard about it and he just raised his own “Flag of Doom.”

Trump took to Twitter where he vowed to destroy “52” Iranian targets if they so much as touch a single U.S. asset or person – READ MORE