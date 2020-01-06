Kaepernick Blasts Capitalism While Making Millions Off of Nike’s Cheap, Overseas Labor Force

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick said that U.S. troops were plundering the “non white world” even as he rakes in millions from shoes made in Nike factories full of cheap labor all across the developing world.

On Saturday, Kaepernick jumped to Twitter to attack America after a U.S. airstrike eliminated one of Iran’s major terrorist figures, IRGC General Qasem Soleimani.

Kaepernick accused America of “imperialism,” of using terror against “black and brown bodies,” and he also said our troops are responsible for “plundering the non-white world.”

But even as Kaepernick points an accusing finger at the U.S.A. for exploiting “black and brown” people, one could say he is just as guilty since he rakes in millions as a pitchman for sportswear giant Nike. The shoemaker has been accused of employing sweatshop labor in the same countries Kaepernick claims the U.S. has exploited.

Nike has had major issues with accusations of labor exploitation. The “woke” shoemaker was plagued with allegations that it used sweatshop labor all through the 1980s and 1990s until 1998 when Nike founder Phil Knight pledged to purge the company’s supply chain of sweatshop labor.

In the ensuing decade, Nike earned accolades for its efforts to end sweatshop labor. But despite the renewed reputation as an honest manufacturer, Nike recently ran afoul of human rights and labor activists once again. – READ MORE