Iranian Group Offers $100,000 to Anyone Who Will Blow Up New US Embassy

Just hours after the opening of the brand new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, Israel has received threats from a hardline Iranian group calling for an attack on the new buidling.

As reported by The Washington Free Beacon, the Iranian Justice Seeker Student Movement has offered $100,000 to any person willing to bomb the new embassy, which was opened on May 14.

Iranian organization is reportedly offering a $100,000 reward to any person who bombs the newly opened @usembassyjlm A group known as the Iranian Justice Seeker Student Movement is reported to have posters calling for an attack.@FBI @DHSgov @Iran @netanyahu @IDFSpokesperson pic.twitter.com/sEmD5qpn2H — 🇺🇸 Nate #skol 🤘 (@sportsman_nate) May 14, 2018

“The Student Justice Movement will support anybody who destroys the illegal American embassy in Jerusalem,” the poster stated in Farsi, Arabic, and English.

“There will be a $100,000 dollar prize for the person who destroys the illegal American embassy in Jerusalem.”

“The Student Movement for Justice declared, ‘Whoever bombs the embassy’s building will receive a $100,000 award,’” the report states. “It is necessary to mention that the steps by Trump to transfer the US Embassy to Holy Qods [Jerusalem] has led to the anger and hatred of Muslims and liberators throughout the world.’” – READ MORE

