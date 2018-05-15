True Pundit

Iranian Group Offers $100,000 to Anyone Who Will Blow Up New US Embassy

Just hours after the opening of the brand new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, Israel has received threats from a hardline Iranian group calling for an attack on the new buidling.

As reported by The Washington Free Beacon, the Iranian Justice Seeker Student Movement has offered $100,000 to any person willing to bomb the new embassy, which was opened on May 14.

“The Student Justice Movement will support anybody who destroys the illegal American embassy in Jerusalem,” the poster stated in Farsi, Arabic, and English.

“There will be a $100,000 dollar prize for the person who destroys the illegal American embassy in Jerusalem.”

“The Student Movement for Justice declared, ‘Whoever bombs the embassy’s building will receive a $100,000 award,’” the report states. “It is necessary to mention that the steps by Trump to transfer the US Embassy to Holy Qods [Jerusalem] has led to the anger and hatred of Muslims and liberators throughout the world.’”READ MORE

