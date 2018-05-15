Mueller team urges federal judge to reject request for hearing on leaks: report

Special counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly pressing a federal judge to turn down a request from former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to hold a hearing about leaks surrounding the investigation into Russia’s 2016 election meddling.

Manafort has asked a federal judge in Virginia for a hearing where witnesses could be summoned to testify about leaks to the media, Politico reported Monday. He argued that the leaking of sensitive details about the investigation into him prevented him from getting a fair trial.

Prosecutors responded to Manafort in a court filing on Monday by arguing that the anonymously sourced news accounts Manafort’s defense cited do not “mention the role or activities of a grand jury” and thus doesn’t merit a hearing.

“Many of the matters reported, if accurate, would have been known to the defense, to witnesses who were interviewed or subpoenaed for documents, or to other investigators examining overlapping issues,” prosecutors wrote. “The cited articles, in short, do not establish any factual basis for the inquiry that Manafort asks the Court to undertake.” – READ MORE

