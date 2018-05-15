Clinton: If There’s Peace on Korean Peninsula, Trump Deserves Nobel Peace Prize (VIDEO)

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that she would “join” those saying that President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, if peace on the Korean Peninsula is achieved.

During an interview with Australia ABC News on Monday, Leigh Sales asked Clinton whether she agrees with the President of South Korea Moon Jae-in and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson that Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize if peace is achieved on the Korean Peninsula. – READ MORE

