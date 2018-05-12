Iran Vows ‘Industrial-Scale Enrichment’ if Attempts To Save Nuclear Deal Fall Through

Iran has indicated it is prepared to restart its nuclear weapons program on an “industrial scale” if the agreement it entered in 2015 with the United States and other world powers falls through.

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday the U.S. was leaving the deal.

In a statement released on Friday by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, Iran said its representatives would embark on a round of diplomacy with the countries that have not pulled out of the agreement — Great Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China — to see if it can be saved.

In lieu of such assurances, the statement said the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization “has been tasked with taking all necessary steps in preparation for Iran to pursue industrial-scale enrichment without restrictions.”

“Mr. Trump’s absurd insults against the great Iranian nation indicates the extent of his ignorance and folly,” the statement read. “Ever since his election campaign, Mr. Trump has declared his hatred of the JCPOA, an accord recognized as a victory of diplomacy by the international community.” – READ MORE

