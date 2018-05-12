President Trump Vows To Get Rid of ‘Drug Middlemen’ To Combat High Prices

President Donald Trump signaled a renewed effort within his administration to lower the cost of pharmaceuticals.

He unveiled the blueprints during remarks Friday at the White House Rose Garden.

One of the key targets of his plan is the pharmacy benefit management industry, which employs negotiators working to set drug prices on behalf of healthcare providers.

“We’re very much eliminating the middlemen,” Trump said. “The middlemen became very, very rich. Right? Whoever those middlemen were — and a lot of people never even figured it out — they’re rich. They won’t be so rich anymore.”

As the Washington Examiner reported, Trump did not explain specifically how he would eliminate a multi-billion-dollar sector of the health care industry. His criticism of pharmacy benefit managers, however, followed similar statements by others in his administration.

Both Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb have recently accused those in the profession of creating a rigged system in which they become wealthy at the expense of consumers. – READ MORE

