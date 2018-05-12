GOP Farm Bill Removes 2.1 Million ‘Work-Capable’ People from Food Stamp Program

Congressional Democrats and liberal commentators readily criticize legislative proposals for stricter work requirements for food stamps, but some conservative groups say a new farm bill doesn’t go far enough to help the poor get off of welfare.

One of the stated Republican goals for the latest iteration of the agriculture authorization bill is to help the poor find work and stop relying on food aid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps.

The House’s version of the farm bill, approved in committee April 18, would only require about 2.1 million of the 15 million “work-capable” food stamp recipients to get work training or work more than 20 hours per week, according to a study carried out by Heritage Action, the political arm of the Heritage Foundation.

Heritage Action’s proposed changes to the bill would subject 7.9 million users to work requirements.

The debate over work requirements applies to around 15 million non-disabled, working-age food stamps recipients out of the 40 million Americans getting benefits. – READ MORE

