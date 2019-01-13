Iran Space Launch Cover for Test of Nuclear-Capable Missile Tech, U.S. Determines

The United States has determined that Iran’s planned launch of satellites into space is actually a cover for the regime’s continued testing of advanced missile technology capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the Washington Free Beacon on Saturday ahead of private meetings with Gulf State officials regarding Tehran’s ongoing support for terror groups.

Iranian officials, the United States estimates, are gearing up to launch multiple satellites into space in the coming days, stoking concern the Islamic Republic is using these space launches as a ruse to test intercontinental ballistic missile technology (ICBM), according to Pompeo, who held a small briefing with reporters in Abu Dhabi.

The test-firing of ICBM technology violates United Nations statutes barring such activity, according to Pompeo, who described Iran’s actions as provocative and said the Trump administration will rally nations to hold Iran accountable for this nuclear-related work.

“You’ll see in a handful of days the Iranians intend to launch a space launch vehicle,” Pompeo said in response to questions from the Free Beacon. “The claim is that it is to put some satellites in the air. The truth is this will be another step in their understanding of how it is you can launch an ICBM.”

"The whole world needs to come together to oppose that," Pompeo said, confirming that administration's view that this type of test violates U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231, which calls upon Iran to stop its ongoing tests of various types of advanced ballistic missiles.