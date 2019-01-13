DHS: Two NY MS-13 Stabbing Suspects Exploited Unaccompanied Minor Loophole to Enter U.S.

Two Of The Three Suspects In The Ms-13 Gang-related Assault Of A Long Island Teenager Exploited The Unaccompanied Minor Loophole After Crossing The Border Illegally In South Texas, A Department Of Homeland Security (Dhs) Official Told Breitbart News. The Two Unaccompanied Minors Were Transported To The New York Area Where They Later Allegedly Carried Out A Vicious Attack On A Group Of Huntington High School Teens.

“Two of the suspects entered into the country illegally through the unaccompanied alien child loophole in the Rio Grande Valley,” a DHS official told Breitbart News on Saturday morning. Police identified all three of the MS-13 gang members suspected of carrying out the attack as having entered the U.S. illegally, Breitbart News’ Michelle Moons reported on Friday.

Later on Saturday, DHS Spokeswoman Katie Waldman expanded on the reported loophole for unaccompanied minors.

“One of the loopholes we are imploring Congress to close could have prevented this gruesome attack,” Waldman stated. “Not only are the alleged assailants MS-13 gang members, but they entered the country illegally as unaccompanied alien children from the Northern Triangle.”

“The Trafficking Victims Protections Reauthorization Act incentivizes unaccompanied alien children to entry the country illegally with little to no chance of ever being removed,” she explained. “This loophole is exploited by MS-13 to gain additional recruits.” – READ MORE