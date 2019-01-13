Pompeo: ‘Ludicrous’ to think Trump is threat to US national security

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says in an interview set to air Sunday that it is “ludicrous” to think that President Trump is a threat to national security.

The Cabinet official was responding to a report from The New York Times published Friday night that claimed FBI agents began investigating whether Trump was working on behalf of Russia after he fired FBI Director James Comey in 2017.

Comey was leading the federal probe into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election when he was fired by Trump.

“I’m not going to comment on New York Times stories, but I’ll certainly say this: the- the notion that President Trump is a threat to American national security is absolutely ludicrous,” Pompeo told CBS’s Margaret Brennan for an interview set to air on “Face the Nation.”

“The idea that’s contained in the New York Times story that President Trump was a threat to American national security is silly on its face and not worthy of a response,” he added. – READ MORE