Iran Says U.S. Will Face ‘Historic Regret’ For Pulling Out Of Nuclear Deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani issued what appeared to be a direct threat against the United States over Iranian state television Sunday, telling the country that the U.S. will face “historic regret” if President Donald Trump pulls out of an Obama-era nuclear deal.

“If America leaves the nuclear deal, this will entail historic regret for it,” Rouhani said. The Iranian President also claimed that he has “a plan to counter any decision Trump may take and we will confront it”.

The warning comes as the United States inches closer to abandoning the Obama Administration’s deal with Iran, designed to keep Iran’s nuclear weapons program “peaceful.” President Trump has been adamant that the Iran deal was a mistake and that the U.S. should either abandon or renegotiate the deal immediately (the preference is on “abandon”). – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1