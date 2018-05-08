Donald Trump Celebrates Lisa Page Resignation from FBI; Targets Peter Strzok

President Donald Trump Celebrated The News That Fbi Lawyer Lisa Page Had Resigned In The Wake Of Her Public Affair With Fbi Agent Peter Strzok And The Revelation Of The Couple’s Anti-trump Text Messages.

“Lisa Page, who may hold the record for the most Emails in the shortest period of time (to her Lover, Peter S), and attorney Baker, are out at the FBI as part of the Probers getting caught?” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Why is Peter S still there?”

Lisa Page, who may hold the record for the most Emails in the shortest period of time (to her Lover, Peter S), and attorney Baker, are out at the FBI as part of the Probers getting caught? Why is Peter S still there? What a total mess. Our Country has to get back to Business! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

Strzok and Page were both removed from the Special Counsel Russia investigation led by Robert Mueller after questions were raised about their bias against the president.

Page resigned from the FBI entirely on Friday, as well as FBI General Counsel James Baker. They were both advisers to former FBI Director James Comey.- READ MORE

