Bank of America will fund assault-type rifle maker

Bank of America may be making an about-face when it comes to financing certain gun makers.

Bank of America is preparing to provide financing to Remington Outdoor, which makes assault-type rifles, just weeks after the bank said it would stop financing “military-style” firearms for civilians, according to the New York Post.

The bank, reportedly contributing $43.2 million to a $193 million lending package funded by seven banks, according to court documents.

The plan will help stabilize Remington as it comes out of bankruptcy later this month.

Remington makes the Bushmaster assault-style rifle — the one used in the Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut in 2012. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1