GOP Rep Calls on Congress to Divert Billions of ‘El Chapo’s’ Drug Funds to Help Construct Border Wall

When it comes to constructing a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, one GOP member of Congress is offering a suggestion on how to get the funds for it.

Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) wrote a Fox News op-ed published on Tuesday in which he suggested that Congress divert the funds made by Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera to help secure the U.S. southern border.

El Chapo is a convicted drug lord who will be sentenced on Tuesday to a lifetime in prison after smuggling loads of drugs into the U.S. and being found guilty in February on 10 counts.

“It’s time to put his confiscated assets to work building a wall at the southern border with Mexico,” Buchanan said. – READ MORE