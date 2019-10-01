Iran Issues Death Sentence for Accused U.S. Spy

Iran has issued a death sentence for an individual it has accused of spying for the United States, according to the Islamic Republic’s judiciary.

Iranian courts also issued jail terms of up to 10 years for individuals Tehran accuses of spying for the United States and the United Kingdom.

Iranian prosecutors in the country’s notoriously corrupt legal system have requested that the accused U.S. spies be killed for their alleged crimes.

One accused spy, Ali Nafariyeh, "has been sentenced to 10 years of prison and fined with the payment of $55,000 for spying for the CIA benefit," Gholamhossein Esmayeeli, a spokesman for Iran's judiciary, announced on Tuesday in Tehran, according to the country's state-controlled press.