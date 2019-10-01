Trump dares Congress, brandishing deep-red 2016 election map: ‘Try to impeach this’

President Trump on Tuesday dared Congress to impeach him over the Ukraine controversy, posting an image of a deep-red 2016 election map in an implicit suggestion that Democrats are threatening to overturn the will of the voters — as he and his allies try to go on offense over the impeachment probe.

“Try to impeach this,” the image tweeted by the president said.

Democrats moved forward last week with an impeachment inquiry over questions surrounding Trump’s July call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In that call, he urged an investigation involving Joe Biden and his son’s ties to an energy company in the country — specifically, Biden’s successful efforts as vice president to oust a prosecutor who was investigating that company. Democrats claim Biden’s intervention was driven by corruption concerns and that Trump improperly pushed Ukraine’s government to investigate a political opponent, using U.S. aid as a cudgel. – READ MORE