Gabbard Claims 2020 Dems Fundraising off Impeachment Are ‘Further Dividing Our Already Fractured Country’

In Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s (D-Hawaii) view, her 2020 Democratic contenders shouldn’t be fundraising off the president’s impeachment.

Gabbard declared in a Monday afternoon tweet that those who are “fundraising off ‘impeachment’ are undermining credibility of inquiry in eyes of American people, further dividing our already fractured country.”

She bluntly told those who are running for president, “Please stop.”

“We need responsible, patriotic leaders who put the interests of our country before their own,” Gabbard added.

Candidates for POTUS who are fundraising off “impeachment” are undermining credibility of inquiry in eyes of American people, further dividing our already fractured country. Please stop. We need responsible, patriotic leaders who put the interests of our country before their own. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) September 30, 2019

2020 Democratic hopefuls have used the impeachment inquiry to raise money for their 2020 campaign, including Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Gov. Steve Bullock (D-Mont.). They’ve used petition links in their emails that direct to a donation page, according to ABC News. – READ MORE