Iran Interfered In U.S. Election To Damage Trump By Posing As Right-Wing Group And Threatening Democrats, Feds Say

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe confirmed on Wednesday evening that the Islamic Republican of Iran — the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism — interfered in the U.S. election to damage President Donald Trump by sending threatening emails to Democrat voters while posing as a right-wing group.

“The U.S. government has concluded that Iran was behind a series of threatening emails arriving this week in the inboxes of Democratic voters,” The Washington Post reported. “The emails claimed to be from the Proud Boys, a far-right group supportive of President Trump, but appeared instead to be a deceptive campaign making use of a vulnerability in the organization’s online network.”

At a press conference, Ratcliffe said that intelligence officials have discovered that Iran and Russia have obtained “some voter registration information” and that officials have “already seen Iran sending spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest, and damage President Trump.”

“You may have seen some reporting on this in the last 24 hours or you may have even been one of the recipients of those emails,” Ratcliffe said. “Additionally, Iran is distributing other content to include a video that implies that individuals could cast fraudulent ballots, even from overseas. This video and any claims about such allegedly fraudulent ballots are not true. These actions are desperate attempts by desperate adversaries. Even if the adversaries pursue further attempts to intimidate or attempt to undermine voter confidence, know that our election systems are resilient and you can be confident your votes are secure.”- READ MORE

