NYPD officer involved in a fender bender. It turns out the cruiser’s brake line was cut.

Authorities say that the brake line of a New York Police Department cruiser was cut before the vehicle was involved in a traffic accident earlier this month.

According to Fox News, the fender bender took place Oct. 7 when two officers assigned to the department’s Transit District struck a vehicle at a red light in Queens.

“The officers were driving near Queens Boulevard and Union Turnpike when the vehicle’s brakes failed, and it hit another vehicle at slow speed,” the outlet noted.

Following the accident, the vehicle was taken in for repair and inspection, and a mechanic discovered that the brake line on the front driver’s side had intentionally been cut.

The New York Post reported that mechanics examined the cruiser at a Queens-area garage on Tuesday.

