WATCH: CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Caught Violating His Own Brother’s Mask Order, Humiliated by Tucker

Share:

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who preaches the need for mask-wearing to protect everyone from coronavirus, is a hypocrite.

On Wednesday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson shared a letter sent to him by the building superintendent where Chris Cuomo lives.

“As I’m sure you know, because of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, on April 5, 2020 Governor Cuomo issued Executive Order 202.17, which requires anyone over the age two to wear a face mask or cloth that covers their mouth and nose while in a public space. That requirement includes all the required areas at ,” the building superintendent wrote.

It is also a good bet that he knows it because the governor who issued the executive order is his brother and Chris himself has had the virus.

“You have been observed entering and exiting the building and riding the elevator without the required face coverings,” the superintendent added. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.