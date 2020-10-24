WATCH: CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Caught Violating His Own Brother’s Mask Order, Humiliated by Tucker

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who preaches the need for mask-wearing to protect everyone from coronavirus, is a hypocrite.

On Wednesday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson shared a letter sent to him by the building superintendent where Chris Cuomo lives.

“As I’m sure you know, because of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, on April 5, 2020 Governor Cuomo issued Executive Order 202.17, which requires anyone over the age two to wear a face mask or cloth that covers their mouth and nose while in a public space. That requirement includes all the required areas at ,” the building superintendent wrote.

Tucker Carlson exposes Chris Cuomo’s massive hypocrisy on masks, revealed in a fascinating letter from his apartment building manager. To be fair, I don’t blame Chris at all. I try to avoid masks too. I’m just not a big fat hypocrite about it. pic.twitter.com/ZvDsovGg4t — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) October 22, 2020

It is also a good bet that he knows it because the governor who issued the executive order is his brother and Chris himself has had the virus.

“You have been observed entering and exiting the building and riding the elevator without the required face coverings,” the superintendent added. – READ MORE

