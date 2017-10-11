The Soros Plan Is a Satanic Assault on Europe, Says Hungarian Lawmaker

Hungarian government minister András Aradszki has told the country’s parliament that is was a ‘Christian duty to struggle against the Satanic Soros Plan’, and defend against assaults onfaith, Europe, and the family.

Referencing the ‘Three Secrets of Fatima’, the apocalyptic visions revealed to three children by a Marian apparition in 1917 in Fatima, Portugal, the energy undersecretary said: “We see this [assault] in abortion, same-sex marriage, and the propagation of politicised gender theory.”

“We see attacks against the great European family, when Soros and his comrades want to destroy the independence, autonomy, and values of the nation, and diluting the Christian spirit of Europe with the forced resettlement of tens of millions of foreign migrants,” Mr. Aradszki, whose Christian Democratic People’s Party (KDNP) is in coalition with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s conservative Fidesz party, told fellow MPs on Monday.

“But the fight against Satan is a Christian duty. Yes, I speak of an attack by Satan, who is also the angel of denial, because they are denying what they are preparing to do — even when it is completely obvious. They frantically try to prove that there is no quota, there is no compulsory settlement, and the Soros Plan does not exist,” he added. – READ MORE