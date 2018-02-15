Iran believes the US spied on it with special lizards

Lizards with the ability to “attract atomic waves” were reportedly used by Western spies to gain intelligence on Iran’s nuclear program, a high-ranking Tehran official has claimed.

They possessed lizards and chameleons whose skin attracted atomic waves, he said, adding that the foreigners were “nuclear spies” who wanted information on Tehran’s uranium mines and atomic activities.

Firuzabadi also said Western spy agencies had “failed every time,” suggesting that the energy-sensitive lizards did not succeed in their mission. – READ MORE

Iran unveiled a series of new homemade nuclear-capable ballistic missiles during military parades held over the weekend, a move that experts view as a bid to bolster the hardline ruling regime as dissidents continue efforts to stir protest.

On the heels of an encounter between an Iranian drone and Israeli forces, Iranian leaders showcased their ballistic missile capabilities, which includes a nuclear-capable medium-range missile that appears to share similarities with North Korean technology, according to experts.

The nuclear-capable missile can strike Israel even when fired from Iranian territory, raising concerns about an impending conflict between Tehran and the Jewish state that could further inflame the region.

Iranian military leaders bragged the ballistic missile “can be launched from mobile platforms or silos in different positions and can escape missile defense shields due to their radar-evading capability,” according to reports in Iran’s state-controlled media. – READ MORE