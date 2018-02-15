Bill Murray Goes Against the Hollywood Grain and Calls GOP Tax Cuts ‘Fantastic’: ‘It’s Made Things Easier’ (VIDEO)

During a recent interview with CNBC, comedic legend Bill Murray was not afraid to take a stance in opposition to the norm in Hollywood. Not only did he bash identity politics, but he also praised the GOP-led tax cuts.

“I think certainly the change in the tax laws is a great thing for the corporations, it’s a fantastic thing,” Murray said. “I don’t pretend to understand what that will mean in the future in terms of the economy or what the budget will have to do to take care of what people call entitlements.”

“That may or may not work, and I don’t know. But I think in the first step, it’s made things easier,” he added. – READ MORE

On Friday, iconic comedian Bill Murray took on identity politics and political correctness that are consuming comedy. Appearing on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Murray lamented politicians, particularly Democrats, perpetually separating the American people into groups based on identity instead of speaking to the whole, which he says is being reflected in comedy.

“It’s ‘Clash of Clans’ everyday, first thing in the morning,” said Murray of the divisive nature of politics.

In comedy, continued the 67-year-old, writers and performers are largely speaking to only one side of the aisle, and any deviation from the Left gets you branded as “right-wing” (which we all know is considered blasphemy in Hollywood). – READ MORE