Eric Bolling Opens Up About Son’s Tragic Death: ‘We Didn’t Know What to Do’ (VIDEO)

In an emotional interview on “Morning Joe” on Wednesday, former Fox News host Eric Bolling spoke about his son’s tragic death from an accidental drug overdose and advocated for policies to curb the opioid epidemic.

Bolling’s son, Eric Chase Bolling, died last year, and Bolling shared how painful the loss was for him and his wife, Adrienne.

“It was a complete, devastating shock to us,“ Bolling said. ”Adrienne spilled out onto the road. I picked her up. We sat on the curb for a while, and your mind goes to a place I can’t explain. … Immediately we were in major, major depression. We didn’t know what to do.” – READ MORE

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling said he met with President Trump at the White House Tuesday to discuss tackling the nation’s opioid epidemic.

Mr. Bolling said Mr. Trump indicated that he was “stepping up” his efforts to combat the crisis after they spoke at length about the issue, The Hollywood Reporter reported. He also met with counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, who was tapped by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in November to oversee the White House response to the epidemic.

“Eric has committed to help the president and his administration as we endeavor to bend the curve and destroy this ‘crisis next door,’” Mrs. Conway said in part in a statement to THR, adding that Mr. Bolling’s “ability to connect and communicate with people on a range of issues is well-known.”

Mr. Bolling praised Mr. Trump as “compassionate” and “empathetic” on the issue. – READ MORE