Iran Ayatollah Reveals Iran’s Peaceful Nuclear Intentions: ‘We Will Turn Tel Aviv And Haifa To Rubble’

A leading Iranian ayatollah vowed in weekly prayer service in Tehran that the Islamic Republic “will turn Tel Aviv and Haifa to rubble,” according to a translation of his remarks.

Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami, a member of the Iranian Assembly of Experts, which answers to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said that Iran is “strengthening its missile power on a daily basis” and is on the verge of turning “Tel Aviv and Haifa to rubble,” according to a translation of his remarks by the Middle East Media Research Institute, or MEMRI, a regional monitoring organization.

Khatami also took aim at President Donald Trump, saying the Iranian people are “more unified and stronger than ever” in their commitment to the slogan, “Death to America.” – READ MORE

