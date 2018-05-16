GOP governors sign letter supporting Nobel Peace Prize for Trump

Seven Republican governors have signed onto a letter in support of President Trump’s nomination to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

The letter, organized by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and sent Monday to the chair of the Nobel Committee, praises Trump for his “unprecedented victory for global peace and security” in negotiations with North Korea.

“The President’s firm stance against nuclearization, coupled with his willingness to engage one-on-one with Pyongyang, has succeeded in opening new avenues of cooperation, friendship and unity between the two Koreas – and the rest of the world,” the letter reads.

In addition to McMaster, the letter was signed by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Guam Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo, Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer, Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant, Maine Gov. Paul LePage and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. – READ MORE

