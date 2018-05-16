Author Stephen King Rips First Lady Melania Trump — While She’s Recovering From Kidney Surgery

Stephen King is a rabid liberal, and like all rabid liberals, he doesn’t mind kicking someone when they’re down.

The horror author (who hasn’t written a good book in decades) took to Twitter on Monday to post a cruel and disgusting joke about First Lady Melania Trump, who had just undergone emergency surgery for a kidney ailment — a surgery that will keep her in the hospital for a week.

Not to be snarky, but Melania can probably use a week’s rest from Blabbermouth Don. Sounds heavenly to me. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 14, 2018

“Not to be snarky, but Melania can probably use a week’s rest from Blabbermouth Don,” King tweeted. “Sounds heavenly to me,” he wrote moments after the White House announced the surgery. – READ MORE

