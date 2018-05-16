True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Author Stephen King Rips First Lady Melania Trump — While She’s Recovering From Kidney Surgery

Posted on by
Share:

Stephen King is a rabid liberal, and like all rabid liberals, he doesn’t mind kicking someone when they’re down.

The horror author (who hasn’t written a good book in decades) took to Twitter on Monday to post a cruel and disgusting joke about First Lady Melania Trump, who had just undergone emergency surgery for a kidney ailment — a surgery that will keep her in the hospital for a week.

“Not to be snarky, but Melania can probably use a week’s rest from Blabbermouth Don,” King tweeted. “Sounds heavenly to me,” he wrote moments after the White House announced the surgery. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Author Stephen King Rips First Lady Melania Trump — While She's Recovering From Kidney Surgery!
Author Stephen King Rips First Lady Melania Trump — While She's Recovering From Kidney Surgery!

Stephen King is a rabid liberal, and like all rabid liberals, he doesn't mind kicking someone when they're down. In fact, he enjoys it.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: