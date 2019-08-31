Investor Drops $500,000 in Negative Ads About Biden

Wealthy investor Shirley Shawe bought $500,000 in TV ads, set to air this week, to attack former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The 60-second spot blasts Biden for his comments about a court case she and her son were involved in, and it is set to run in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Delaware, the Middletown Press reports. It will air on CNN, ESPN, and HGTV.

Shawe’s dismay towards Biden stems from her son’s translation software company, TransPerfect, which was involved in long and costly litigation. Shawe was also an investor in her son’s business. The business was negatively affected due to the dispute, which was resolved by the Delaware Chancery Court. The ad ties Biden to the case by showing him defending the Chancery court system during a Senate hearing.

The ad shows footage from a 2005 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in which then-Senator Biden and his fellow 2020 opponent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), who was a Harvard law professor at the time, were discussing the Chancery Court’s fairness. Biden was defending the reputation of the Chancery Court system while Warren was criticizing it for preventing employees of companies whose headquarters are in Delaware from being represented in the court. –READ MORE