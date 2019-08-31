At Least 10 Teens Injured During Shooting at High School Football Game

At least 10 teenagers were injured on Friday night when someone opened fire into the crowd during a high school football game between Leflore High School and Williamson High School in Ladd-Peebles Stadium, which is located in Mobile, Alabama.

Mobile Police say at least 10 young people between the ages of 15 and 18 had been shot, local station WKRG reported.

Witnesses say they heard shots fired after “a fight in the stands” a few minutes after the game ended.

That’s according to multiple reports.

To follow up, this scene is during the game, prior to the reported post game shooting that injured several. The children’s reactions are heartbreaking to watch. — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) August 31, 2019

“There are reports of at least six individuals shot at Ladd Peebles Stadium,” reported Fox10TV.

“Mobile Police Chief Lawerence Battiste told the media that at least 10 individuals from age 15 to 18 were injured during the shooting.” – read more