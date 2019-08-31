Woman attacks Florida Homeland Security office with Molotov cocktail

A Florida woman was arrested Friday after she attacked a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Oakland Park — just 30 miles north of Miami — with a Molotov cocktail.

The unidentified woman walked into the office lobby Friday afternoon and “hurled a bottle filled with gasoline and a lit fuse,” the Associated Press reported after viewing an incident report sent to Trump administration officials. Fortunately, the fuse disconnected from the bottle before igniting the gas.

No one was injured in the incident, although law enforcement officials believe the woman intended to cause harm. It was not immediately clear what charges the woman faces.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of the USCIS, condemned the attack in a statement posted to social media. – READ MORE