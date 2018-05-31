Investigators to review more than 1 million items seized from Cohen

Federal investigators will review more than 1 million items seized during the criminal probe into President Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen, according to a new court filing obtained by the New York Post.

Barbara Jones is the special master appointed to review all of the documents seized from Cohen — including his communications with Trump — to determine if they contained confidential attorney-client privilege.

Jones has deemed more than 1 million “items” seized to not be “privileged or highly personal” after they were taken from three of Cohen’s phones, according to the Post on Wednesday.

That number does not include the nearly 300,000 items federal investigators already had turned over to them on May 23.

The 1 million items could be released to the federal agencies as early as Wednesday, Jones said in her court filing. – READ MORE

