Jim Carrey: NFL Sided With ‘Draft-Dodging Racist’ In National Anthem Flap

OK, we can’t start every piece about Jim Carrey by saying, “Man, this dude get weird,” so we’ll jump right into it.

The former funnyman hopped onto Twitter on Tuesday in one of his moods and tookaim at President Trump over the National Football League’s decision to ban players from protesting during the national anthem.

Along with another of his infantile paintings, Carrey posted: “NFL — who exploits players for 3yrs (sic) then abandons them to a lifetime of pain — sided with a draft-dodging racist who uses fake patriotism to squash peaceful protest. Corporations shld (sic) rethink sponsoring moral cowardice before we start asking: whose side is Nationwide really on?” – READ MORE

OK, we can't start every piece about Jim Carrey by saying, "Man, this dude get weird," so we'll jump right into it.

