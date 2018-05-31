WATCH: Trump Slams John McCain Action At Nashville Rally

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump slammed Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) during a rally in Nashville, Tennessee, for his vote against repealing Obamacare, something that the president highlighted was a campaign promise from the Arizona senator.

Without using McCain’s name, Trump said, “Then, of course, repeal and replace Obamacare. We had it done, folks. It was done. Then early in the morning, somebody turned their hand in the wrong direction. That cost our country a lot. That was a very, very terrible thing that happened that night.”- READ MORE

